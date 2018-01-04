Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Kick Off the New Year with a Sweaty Pilates Session

After ringing in the new year in Mexico, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez returned to Los Angeles and headed to the gym.

In photos obtained by The Blast, the reunited couple are seen leaving West Hollywood’s Hot Pilates studio on Wednesday after a sweaty workout.

Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, reportedly took a private session at the gym, which the “Wolves” singer has frequented multiple times in the past.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber MEGA

The singers jetted off to Cabo San Lucas separately but celebrated New Year’s Eve together with friends, a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that the pair are “doing great.”

Bieber and Gomez, who first began dating in 2010, were spotted spending time together after the actress split from The Weeknd in October.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Pacific Coast News

Last month, multiple sources told PEOPLE the duo — who are still not officially boyfriend and girlfriend — are getting guidance from Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz.

“They don’t want to repeat the same patterns as before,” said on Gomez insider. “They’ve clearly had issues in the past. They love each other and truly do want the best for each other.”