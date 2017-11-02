Music
He Said, She Said: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship in Their Own Words
A history of the couple’s relationship and breakup (and possible hints at a reconciliation)
By Laura Cohen
"We just like to hang out."
– Gomez, to PEOPLE in 2010
"She's really cool. She's an amazing person."
– Bieber, to MTV News in 2010
"He's little! He's like my little brother. That's weird to me."
– Gomez, to Ellen DeGeneres in 2011
"I don't like hiding. I do like to keep certain things to myself, but at the end of the day, I'm 18 and I'm going to fall in love. I'm going to hang out with people and I'm going to explore myself, and I'm okay with that."
– Gomez, to Seventeen in 2011
She has very kissable cheeks.
– Bieber, to Ellen DeGeneres in 2011
"Romance isn't dead. Treat your lady right fellas."– Bieber, on Twitter in 2011
"Released some stress today."
– Gomez, in a (now-deleted) Instagram photo of herself at shooting range in 2012. While not specifically about Justin, we could all figure out what was going on here.
"#heartbreaker"
– Bieber, captioning this picture on Instagram in 2013
"I didn't think I was doing anything bad by falling in love. There's such an emphasis on people being the perfect thing and then destroying them because it's good press."
– Gomez, to the U.K.'s Sunday Times in August 2015
"It was a long relationship that created heartbreak and created happiness, and a lot of different emotions that I wanted to write about."
– Bieber, to Ryan Seacrest in 2015
"While people were writing that I was stupid for being in it, this is what I always saw in him. I'm like, 'Duh!'"
– Gomez, to The New York Times in 2015
"I don't know if I'm over it yet. I think that I'm definitely in another place, and I think we've definitely went our separate ways. I love her and I want her to be awesome, but there are things that remind me of her."
– Bieber, to Access Hollywood in 2015
"I'll forever support him and love him in a way that ... We grew up together. I think people want it to be different."
– Gomez, to Elle in 2015
"We were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other. But when it's like that and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you. Your girl or your dude, they're always going to disappoint you. Your full identity can't be in that person. My identity was in her. Her identity was in me."
– Bieber, to Complex in 2015
"I'm so exhausted. I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can't do it anymore."
– Gomez, to W in 2016
"Feels."
– Justin, captioning a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram in 2016
"At this point, there is no anger. There's closure in a very good, healthy way. We've seen each other. I'm always encouraging and I am proud of his journey. I think people are making it out to be something that is more tragic than it really was. We grew up together. We both made mistakes. That's it."
— Gomez, to Refinery29 in 2015
"It is tough — there is a lot of stuff that reminds me of her … You know, in relationships, you see something on TV and you are like, 'I remember when we used to watch this or I remember that smell; it reminds me of that time.'
"Maybe [we could get back together]. I mean, we have have a lot of history together, so I'm sure it could possibly happen. But I think we're both just on our own journeys of figuring ourselves out. Maybe once [we do that] we can come together and make an awesome duo. Or she’ll find someone awesome and I'll find someone awesome. I just want her to be happy, honestly."
— Bieber, to Ellen DeGeneres in 2015
