Justin Bieber Is a ‘Very Different Person’ Now and Wants to Prove to Selena Gomez’s Loved Ones That He Has Changed

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have had a complicated relationship over the years, and the “Wolves” singer’s loved ones are worried about their rekindled friendship.

“Justin is aware Selena’s family is not thrilled they are hanging out. They think he caused Selena a lot of grief,” says a Bieber pal. “Justin hopes he can prove to them that he has changed.”

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE the exes — who dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015 and were photographed attending church and brunching together in L.A. on Sunday — reconnected recently when Bieber reached out to Gomez after learning of her kidney transplant.

“He has changed a lot in the past few months. He is a very different person,” adds the pal. “They have a lot to talk about and are having fun catching up.”

Another insider confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on Monday Gomez recently split from her boyfriend The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), 27, but said Bieber was not a factor in the breakup.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” said the insider. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her in New York. That wasn’t easy for them.”

Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, got into an Instagram spat last summer after the “Sorry” singer flaunted his new fling with Sofia Richie and reportedly haven’t been in touch since then.

“It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way,” wrote Bieber on Instagram after Gomez defended his Beliebers.

“Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did,” she wrote. “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol — it should be special between you two only.”

Gomez later apologized, saying on Snapchat what she said was “selfish and pointless.”