Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Pack on the PDA at His Father's Wedding in Jamaica

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez couldn’t keep their hands to themselves on Monday.

The pair was spotted packing on the PDA in Montego Bay, Jamaica — Gomez, 25, in a blue bodysuit and white skirt, and Bieber, 23, shirtless with his athletic shorts hanging below his white boxer briefs.

The singers headed to the Caribbean to attend the wedding of Bieber’s father Jeremy, 42, and his new wife Chelsey Rebelo, 29. The newlyweds said their “I do’s” in an outdoor ceremony earlier in the day surrounded by friends and family.

A day after their destination wedding, the bride shared a gallery of official ceremony photos from her big day. Bieber, who was a groomsman, was front and center in the pics, enthusiastically applauding and later walking down the aisle. He wore a white collared short-sleeve shirt, pink shorts and color-coordinated bow tie.

“Yesterday was the most amazing day ever. I married my best friend! I love you!” Rebelo wrote on Instagram. Jeremy also posted a photo of their big day, simply captioning it, “Family.”

Sources told PEOPLE Bieber flew to Texas on Sunday to pick up Gomez on the way to the Caribbean.

The couple was seen together last week celebrating Valentine’s Day at church, and later, at the Montage in Beverly Hills. “They celebrated a romantic Valentine’s Day,” a source told PEOPLE. “They had been apart for a couple of days and seemed happy to be reunited.”

Gomez was in Los Angeles after a short trip to New York City for Coach’s NYFW show, where she showed off new bangs.

Bieber and Gomez may not officially be back on, but the two are still seeing each other — keeping their dates low-key. They’ve been photographed multiple times together including riding bikes, heading to dinner and attending church.

“Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “They have both hugely matured. Justin is very supportive of Selena feeling her best.”

“Justin is still very happy. They have had quiet date nights at home and outings to local, low-key spots. They are still catching up and just enjoy hanging out,” another source previously told PEOPLE. “They have learned from past mistakes and are not putting any pressure on each other. Things are much different and more mature.”

Earlier this month, the “Wolves” singer sought professional treatment at a wellness center for her ongoing issues with depression and anxiety. “She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions,” a source close to Gomez said. ‘She came back feeling very empowered.”