Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Head to Jamaica for His Father's Wedding

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez touched down in Jamaica together ahead of Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber’s wedding on Monday.

Sources tell PEOPLE the “Sorry” singer, 23 flew to Texas on Sunday to pick up Gomez, 25, on the way to the Caribbean.

One of the guests then shared a snap of the songstress with fellow wedding attendees Dr. Rita Kilislian and Taylor Smith as well as the bride-to-be’s twin nieces Destinee and Desiree Rebelo celebrating the impending nuptials.

While the guest has since turned their Instagram to private, fans of Bieber and Gomez were quick to share before they did so.

Jeremy, 42, shared a photo of himself and longtime girlfriend Chelsey Rebelo boarding an airplane on Saturday, with the caption, “Times. 🌞”

He shared another one of his entire family, minus son Justin, writing, “The crew off to airport.”

Gomez and Bieber were recently seen together last week celebrating Valentine’s Day together at church and, later, at the Montage in Beverly Hills, CA.

“They celebrated a romantic Valentine’s Day,” a source told PEOPLE. “They had been apart for a couple of days and seemed happy to be reunited.”

Gomez was in Los Angeles after a short trip to New York City for Coach’s NYFW show, where she showed off new bangs.

“Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “They have both hugely matured. Justin is very supportive of Selena feeling her best.”

Earlier this month, the “Wolves” singer sought professional treatment at a wellness center for her ongoing issues with depression and anxiety.

“She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions,” a source close to Gomez said. ‘She came back feeling very empowered.”