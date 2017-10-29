Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Spotted Hanging Out Over Breakfast

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reunited over the weekend, getting together for a sit-down breakfast as seen in photos published by TMZ.

The stars sat across from each other at a café in Westlake Village, California, on Sunday. The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer rocked a white hoodie and Gomez, 25, sported a blue striped outfit.

Apparently this isn’t the first time the former couple has reconnected recently. TMZ reported that Bieber stopped by Gomez’s house last week, when he stayed until midnight. A source confirms the visit to PEOPLE, adding, “Justin lost touch with Selena for a while, but they are communicating again.”

“He visited her at home last week,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They spent a few hours together as friends. He was very worried after learning about her kidney transplant. He is so relieved that she is doing well.”

Gomez is still dating The Weeknd, who she was first spotted with in early January.

Bieber and Gomez officially stepped out as a couple in February 2011 after months of dating quietly.

The pair remained on and off before ultimately splitting a few years ago. A source told PEOPLE at the time of their breakup, “With them being apart so much it got complicated. She had some trust issues. It’s not easy, but the relationship needed to end.”

In September of this year, Gomez revealed that the reason she quietly stepped back from her career over the summer was because she was recovering from a kidney transplant.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time, revealing her donor was actress Francia Raisa. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”