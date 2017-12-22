Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are receiving guidance from Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz about their relationship, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Despite reports the reunited pair — who still aren’t officially boyfriend and girlfriend — are undergoing couples counseling, the singers are just “working on their relationship with the church’s help,” says a Bieber source.

According to a Gomez insider, the “Wolves” singer, 25, and the “Sorry” singer, 23, are coming into their reunion from different places in life.

“They don’t want to repeat the same patterns as before,” says the Gomez insider. “They’ve clearly had issues in the past, so they’re receiving some guidance from Carl.”

Justin Bieber and Carl Lentz Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

The insider adds that romance aside, the reunited exes — who have been on and off since 2010 — “love each other” and “truly do want the best for each other.”

Multiple sources say Gomez, who is currently not speaking with her mom Mandy Teefey, is also not upset with Bieber for reportedly being in touch with his ex-fling Hailey Baldwin.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Getty

“She at first wasn’t thrilled that he had been in contact with people from his past, but now she wants him to do whatever it takes for him to move forward,” says the Bieber source. “If that involves apologizing to people in his past, she doesn’t mind.”

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month, Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette said her son is “just keeping his focus on God” lately and “really trying to figure out what counts and what matters.”

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez’s Mom Didn’t Go to the Hospital Just Because of Justin Bieber: ‘It’s Been a Stressful Time’ Says Source

“I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that place. I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him,” said Mallette, who also gushed about Gomez. “If he loves her, I love her. I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious.”