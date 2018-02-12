Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez got started early on their Valentine’s Day celebrations this weekend.

On Saturday, the on-again couple headed down to Laguna Beach for a relaxing weekend at the Montage, a luxurious beach-side hotel in Orange County.

Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, were seen lounging poolside and cuddling up while taking in the ocean views. A source tells PEOPLE the pair also stayed overnight at the resort.

Later on Sunday, the “Wolves” singer continued the fun with a group of pals — minus Bieber — at Disneyland, where she posed for selfies and photos with fans.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Getty

“Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time,” a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE. “They have both hugely matured. Justin is very supportive of Selena feeling her best.”

Gomez recently completed a two-week treatment program on the East coast where she reportedly stayed on-site at a center and underwent therapy, ate healthy meals and took Pilates and meditation sessions.

“She came back feeling very empowered,” a source close to the entertainer told PEOPLE. “She feels and looks great. She’s still working on new music and is excited about it.”