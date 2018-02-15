Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez couldn’t keep their hands to themselves on Valentine’s Day.

The on-again couple — who headed to Laguna Beach for a quick getaway last weekend — reunited on Wednesday for a low-key date night.

After attending church together with friends, Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, were spotted kissing over dinner at the Montage in Beverly Hills.

“They celebrated a romantic Valentine’s Day,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They had been apart for a couple of days and seemed happy to be reunited.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Pacific Coast News

Gomez landed in L.A. after a quick trip to New York City to attend Coach’s NYFW show, where she showed off new bangs.

“Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “They have both hugely matured. Justin is very supportive of Selena feeling her best.”

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber ‘Very Supportive’ of Selena Gomez Following News She Completed Treatment

The on-and-off couple began spending time together last fall shortly after the “Wolves” singer split from singer The Weeknd.

Earlier this month, a source close to Gomez confirmed the star recently sought professional treatment at a wellness center for her ongoing issues with depression and anxiety.

“She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions,” said the Gomez source. “She came back feeling very empowered.”