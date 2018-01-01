Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Cabo: They Are 'Doing Great'

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are kicking off the new year together!

Bieber, 23, joined Gomez, 25, for a New Year’s celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Justin and Selena are doing great. They celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Cabo,” says the source.

Gomez arrived in Cabo earlier in the week with a group of friends.

On Friday, the 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer was seen splashing around with pals Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry, and Ashley Cook in an Instagram photo shared to Stevens’ page.

Bieber also hinted that he was in a tropical location with social media posts over the weekend. He posed nearly-shirtless with two male friends for a snap shared to his Instagram Story on Sunday.

Gomez and Bieber — who dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015 — have been spending a lot of time together in the wake of her split from ex-boyfriend The Weeknd in October.

She was first spotted spending time with the “What Do You Mean?” singer that same month, going on a bike ride and attending church together. The former flames have continued to fuel reconciliation rumors since then, even sharing a smooch at Beiber’s hockey games.

Multiple sources previously told PEOPLE Gomez’s family was concerned about the on-again romance and that Bieber was determined to show her loved ones he had matured.

“It’s, of course, a bit frustrating that Selena’s family is still not happy about their relationship,” added the source. “Hopefully this will change in the new year.”