Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Aren't On a Break Because of Her Mom: 'They Have Their Own Issues'

Selena Gomez‘s mom Mandy Teefey has been clear she doesn’t approve of her daughter getting back together with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, but that’s not why the duo are taking a breather.

“They’re not on a break because of her relationship with her mom. They have their own issues and are always on and off,” says a source about the couple, who first dated in 2010. “She wouldn’t base her relationship off of what her mom thinks.”

In an interview earlier this year, Teefey admitted she was “not happy” about the rekindled romance, but added that “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

Though the “Sorry” singer wasn’t photographed spending his 24th birthday on Mar. 1 (he stepped out for a go-kart excursion followed by dinner at Mastro’s) with Gomez, the source says the couple — who never officially defined their relationship since reuniting in the fall — celebrated together earlier in the day.

“They’ve been having disagreements, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they’re back together in a week,” adds the source.

In late December, an insider told PEOPLE exclusively the “Wolves” singer and her mom Mandy Teefey were estranged, but that it wasn’t just because of Bieber. “Mandy and Selena have had their ups and downs before. This isn’t the first time,” said the insider.

Gomez, 25, and Teefey are still working on their relationship and are now back in contact. “They didn’t talk for a while. They’re not hanging out together, but they’ve been communicating,” says the source.

Last Wednesday, the stars were spotted attending the same church service separately. Gomez appeared to be in high spirits as she hugged a pal goodbye.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” a Bieber pal previously told PEOPLE. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”