Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Same Church Service After Deciding 'to Take a Break'

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are hitting pause on their reconciliation but are continuing to focus on their spirituality.

A source close to the “Sorry” singer, 24, tells PEOPLE the reunited couple — whom another insider confirms were never “officially” back together — are taking a breather.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” says the Bieber source. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez leaving church Juliano-Rol/X17online.com (2)

The entertainers were spotted attending the same church service separately on Wednesday night, and an onlooker tells PEOPLE they did not sit together inside. Gomez appeared to be in high spirits and was seen hugging a pal goodbye before leaving.

Though the exes have been spending plenty of time together since Gomez, 25, split from The Weeknd last fall and even recently attended Bieber’s father’s wedding together in Jamaica last month, the insider insists they have yet to define their relationship.

“His relationship with Selena is really different [this time],” a source told PEOPLE last week about the pair, who first dated in 2010 for several years. “They’re not putting pressure on themselves. They have both been through a lot since the last time they dated so they’re getting to know each other again.”

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Was a Proud Groomsman at Father’s Wedding: ‘Most Amazing Day,’ Says New Stepmom

Last Thursday, Gomez sent fans into a frenzy when she publicly wished Bieber a happy birthday.

“March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” she captioned a photo of herself pointing to a photo of the singer.