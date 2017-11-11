Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Have Agreed to Keep Their Romance More ‘Low Key,’ Says Source

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez haven’t been spending as much time together in public this week, but that doesn’t mean there’s any trouble between them.

“They are great and very happy,” a Bieber source tells PEOPLE, before explaining why the pair has decided to scale back the public aspect of their relationship for now.

“It just got too crazy last week with all the attention,” the Bieber source continued, referencing the couple’s multiple public outings including going to church together twice in one day, attending one of Bieber’s hockey games, and taking a leisurely bike ride together.

“Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn’t like the chaos,” the Bieber source said, adding that “they agreed to stay more low-key.”

A second source confirms that “everything is okay with them.”

“They just backed off a little from being out there and are being a bit more low-key,” the source continues, adding that Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, are still not officially boyfriend/girlfriend yet “but it’s getting close.”

Previously, an insider revealed to PEOPLE that Gomez — who first started dating Bieber in 2010 and has had a complicated relationship with him for the last seven years — had never been able to get over her first love.

“Justin was Selena’s first love. He will always have a special place in her heart,” the insider said. “She’s always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right.”

A source close to the “Sorry” singer previously told PEOPLE that he is waiting for Gomez to tell them when they’re officially back together — but he knows he still has to win over her family.

“Justin is doing great. Spending all week with Selena is the dream week for him,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE. “He is trying to take things slowly, but it hasn’t really worked. He is too excited to spend time with her.”

“He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn’t feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together,” the source continued, before acknowledging that Bieber knows he still has some work to do. “Justin still needs to win her family over and he realizes it will take some time. But he very much feels he is a different person.”

The source added, “He knows what he did wrong in the past and understands that Selena deserves better. He wants to be with her and will do anything to prove he can be a great boyfriend.”