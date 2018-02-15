Justin Bieber is trading center stage for center court.

The “Sorry” singer will be dunking for Team Lakers going up against Team Clippers, the NBA confirmed in a statement Thursday. Bieber will be throwing on a jersey for the 67th Annual NBA Celebrity All-Star Game taking place on Friday, Feb. 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

While Bieber knows how to serenade behind the mic, he also knows how to slay on the court. The 23-year-old was previously named MVP of the Celebrity All-Star basketball game during NBA All-Star weekend in 2011 for scoring eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, grabbing a pair of rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Justin Bieber Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Justin Bieber Splash News

And ever since rekindling his romance with Selena Gomez late last year, the “Wolves” singer has been the sporty singer’s biggest fan in the stands during his hockey games, making it probable she will come support her man upon her return from New York City, where she’s attending fashion week.

RELATED: WATCH: Kanye West, Lamar Odom and More Stars Came Out for Kobe Bryant’s Final NBA Game!

The star’s fellow celebrity game Lakers teammates include Black Panther‘s Michael B. Jordan, Nick Cannon and Property Brothers star Drew Scott. Team Clippers includes Jamie Foxx, Common and Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco.

For the real NBA pros’ big game on Sunday night, Fergie will sing the U.S. national anthem, while rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform the Canadian national anthem. Comedian Kevin Hart will headline the player introductions, with Pharrell Williams’ N.E.R.D set to perform during the game’s halftime show.

The star-studded celebrity game airs Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. To watch the pros, tune in live on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.