'Wowzers': Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless While Reading the Bible Mid-Flight

Justin Bieber has found a way to show off his ink and his spiritual side at the same time.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old “Sorry” singer shared a photo of himself reading a copy of the Bible — which appeared to be marked up — while enjoying a shirtless ride on what appeared to be a plane.

“Wowzers,” Bieber captioned the spiritual and scintillating in-flight snap.

Wowzers A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 6, 2018 at 4:40pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Is a ‘Very Different Person’ Now and Wants to Prove to Selena Gomez’s Loved Ones That He Has Changed

After ringing in the new year in Mexico with Selena Gomez, the pair returned to Los Angeles and were spotted leaving West Hollywood’s Hot Pilates studio on Wednesday after a sweaty workout.

Bieber and Gomez, 25, reportedly took a private session at the gym, which the “Wolves” singer has frequented multiple times in the past.

The singers jetted off to Cabo San Lucas separately but celebrated New Year’s Eve together with friends, a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that the pair are “doing great.”

Selena Gomez (left) and Justin Bieber Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Bieber and Gomez, who first began dating in 2010, were spotted spending time together after the actress split from The Weeknd in October.

Last month, multiple sources told PEOPLE the duo — who are still not officially boyfriend and girlfriend — are getting guidance from Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz.

“They don’t want to repeat the same patterns as before,” said a Gomez insider. “They’ve clearly had issues in the past. They love each other and truly do want the best for each other.”