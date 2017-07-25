A Timeline of Justin Bieber's Recent Behavior: What He's Been Up to During His Purpose Tour

Justin Bieber is “okay for now” but is “super exhausted” from his 18-month international Purpose tour, resulting in the cancellation of the 14 remaining tour dates.

Shortly after the “Sorry” singer, 23, kicked off his Purpose World Tour in March 2016, a string of questionable behavior began fueling headlines. Indeed, a source told PEOPLE in May 2016: “Two months into it, and he already feels beat. He’s not losing it, though. He’s just trying to find ways to focus.”

The extended jaunt took Bieber all over North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. However in July, the pop star is no longer welcome in China.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture banned Bieber from performing on its mainland because of his “bad behavior” both on and off stage.

Below, a look at his activities and antics in recent months.

July 24, 2017: TMZ caught up with Bieber in California just after the tour cancellation, and the pop star used the on-camera moment to apologize to his fans. He said, “I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anyone who feels disappointed or betrayed, it’s not my heart or anything. And have a blessed day.”

July 18, 2017: Bieber surprised patients at Children’s Hospital of Orange County in California before he was scheduled to resume the North American leg on July 29 in Arlington, Virginia.

Shoutout to the coolest kid on the planet A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

June 19, 2017: The singer took to Instagram to share a few stills from when he was taken into custody due to his Miami Beach DUI arrest in January 2014. “Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain,” he wrote.

June 16, 2017: Bieber revealed his latest tattoo, a piece drawn directly above his left knee cap that reads “Better at 70.”

June 4, 2017: Bieber fought back tears as he paid tribute to victims of the Manchester bombing and London terrorist attack while performing at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which raised over $2.6 million. Bieber joined an impressive list of performers on Sunday including host Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan, and Robbie Williams.

June 2017: The Grammy winner faced backlash over his remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit song, “Despacito.” He previously revealed that he doesn’t know the lyrics to the Spanish chart-topper, and refused to perform it at a string of concerts.

May 16, 2017: Bieber made himself at home at the One & Only Cape Town hotel when he passed through the South African city on his Purpose tour. The five-star resort proved the perfect setting for the singer to make an impromptu video of himself getting dance-y after some (presumably very caffeinated) iced coffee. Four hundred thousand fans also joined Bieber’s Instagram live session before he headed out into the hallway to prank his fellow guests by pretending to be room service.

April 17, 2017: Bieber avoided facing charges for a February incident during which he allegedly head-butted a man at a West Hollywood restaurant. Two months before, police responded to a “battery report call” at restaurant Serafina Sunset, where authorities were told by a witness “that he saw Justin Bieber get into two separate altercations with two bartenders.”

March 21, 2017: The star got an under-pec tattoo of a bald eagle with wings spread and talons outstretched sandwiched between another recent addition, the “Son of God” ab tattoo he got in November, and the word “Purpose” in cursive over his belly button.

March 1, 2017: For his 23rd birthday, Bieber vowed to “be a better friend, better brother, better son and better man” in a social media post.

January 23, 2017: Bieber had some harsh words to say about The Weeknd’s music, weeks after he was photographed kissing Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez.

November – December 2016: The singer performs 12 shows as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One.

November 23, 2016: Bieber reportedly punched a fan in the face while on tour in Barcelona, Spain, when a fan ran up to his car and stuck his hand in the window.

October 31, 2016: Bieber shared — and quickly deleted — a letter to his fans addressing why he stormed off stage and abruptly dropped his mic during a Purpose world tour stop in Manchester, England, on Oct. 23.

October 19, 2016: The star stopped the show during the Birmingham, England stop of his Purpose World Tour to ask fans to pipe down. “Can you guys do me a favor? Can you guys just relax for about two seconds?” the singer asked the crowd. “I get it, I get it, but I’m like two feet away from you. And I can hear you. I appreciate all the love, it’s amazing. But can you show it in a different way? Screaming is just so obnoxious.”

August 16, 2016: Bieber deleted his Instagram account after posting a series of photos with captions asking people to “stop the hate.”

June 8, 2016: TMZ posted a video of Bieber involved in a fist fight outside a Cleveland hotel on Wednesday.

June 7, 2016: A day before the hotel altercation, the pop star posted a photo on Instagram of him holding a fan’s baby, calling the tot “my daughter” but saying he was “just kidding.”

My daughter………….………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..,……………………………………………………………,.,.,.,.,,. Just kidding A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 6, 2016 at 6:01pm PDT

The same day, Bieber posted a photo of himself getting pedicures with his mom, Pattie Mallette, and pal Khalil. The outing seemed to be a reunion of sorts for Bieber, who said last year his relationship with his mom was “pretty non-existing.” (Last month, an insider told PEOPLE: “People have always known you as a kid, and you want to grow up and do different things and not be seen as a kid … What do you expect from someone who was on top of the world, with no proper home?”)

Though he hasn’t been seen with Mallette much this year, Khalil has popped up in Bieber’s social media feed quite a bit in the past month. In January 2014, Bieber and the now-21-year-old singer were arrested in Miami after drag-racing in Lamborghinis; Bieber was charged with DUI.

May 11, 2016: Bieber hit up Storyville nightclub in Boston, where he kicked partiers out of a VIP room, danced on a bar while smoking a cigarette. The same night, he sat alone at a different bar, drinking a Jack and Coke and chatting with the bartender.

Earlier that day, Bieber held a hotel guest’s baby at the Four Seasons and was spotted sitting in a tree in a Boston public park. (“Visiting parks and meditating calms him,” a source told PEOPLE after photos from the park surfaced.)

May 10, 2016: Still in Boston on tour, the pop star was photographed walking around barefoot inside a park and outside of his hotel.

The same day, Bieber took to Instagram saying he refused to take any more fan photos moving forward because they make him feel like a “zoo animal.”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 10, 2016 at 3:15pm PDT

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the photo ban was caused by an incident at a bowling alley in Boston shooting pool with a friend. During his game, he was approached by a family, who asked for a picture and implied they deserved one because they bought his album.

May 7, 2016: Bieber debuted a small, cross-shaped tattoo underneath his eye, inked by New York City artist Jonboy.

Resting up for the show in Philly it's gonna be a good one mark my words A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 7, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

May 2, 2016: After Bieber posted a photo of himself with a tiger, PETA slammed him for the photo after the animal rights group alleged the tiger came from the Bowmanville Zoo, where owner (and Hollywood tiger trainer) Michael Hackenberger faces five animal cruelty charges when he was reportedly caught on camera whipping a Siberian tiger.

“Justin Bieber is lucky not to have had his throat torn out by this stressed captive tiger,” PETA said in a statement

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 30, 2016 at 4:05pm PDT

March 22, 2016: Bieber took to Instagram to cancel all future Purpose Tour fan meet-and-greets because “I end up so drained and unhappy.”

March 9, 2016: Bieber kicked off his Purpose tour, which marked the Canadian pop star’s third world tour.