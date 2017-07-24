Fans are having a hard time “moving on” since Justin Bieber announced on Monday that the remainder of his world tour would be canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates,” the star’s rep says in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

A specific reason for his decision was not provided. TMZ reported on Monday that a source said Bieber is “just over it.”

The reaction to the tour cancellation has been swift, with the twitterverse exploding with GIFs, memes and some angry tweets.

Justin Bieber just cancelled 15 stadium shows — easily $50M in ticket sales — due to “unforeseen circumstances” — Micah Singleton (@MicahSingleton) July 24, 2017

I'm seriously so angry.. he owes me my $180 back and my sister a birthday present😞😠😡 @justinbieber https://t.co/qn4IDbfawk — a milli (@emilyymartin2) July 24, 2017

My daughter planned a trip to Dallas for 3 months to see Bieber in concert. Now the Asshat cancelled. Just stay in Canada. #JustinBieber — Jeff Dudley (@jdud18) July 24, 2017

Other fans (and John Mayer) were understanding, pointing out that he might need a break after 18 months of a world tour.

Justin Bieber has been doing Purpose Tour for nearly 2 years and has done over 150 shows he deserves a break guys his health comes first — ً (@bieberdepth) July 24, 2017

#PurposeTour so amazingly proud of JB Nobody should be angry that he cancelled the rest of the tour. He needs his rest its been a while.❤️ — Julia 👑 (@Mahomie_wishes) July 24, 2017

Purpose Tour tickets are going to be refunded, if Justin's taking a break for his own health, we should be here for him, he deserves a break — selina,!! (@purposusbiebs) July 24, 2017

I hope everything it's ok in your Life @justinbieber #WeRespectYourDecisionJustin — 8 YEARS A BELIEBER🌸 (@MSionneau) July 24, 2017

Although I'm upset I can't see you again, thank you @justinbieber for the Purpose Tour and a night I'll never forget ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iSC4HbvlAi — Natalie (@natalierose_13) July 24, 2017

@justinbieber we will love you forever!

I love you the same way that I loved you in 2009, we stay together #purposetour — Gold (@justinera94) July 24, 2017

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too. 2/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

Some injected humor into their reaction.

Live footage of me when I read justin bieber cancelled the rest of his tour pic.twitter.com/lQm1mcNiJe — amanda (@__amandamac) July 24, 2017

when justin bieber cancels the rest of purpose work tour a week before your show🙃 pic.twitter.com/z8isc73ppb — Laura H (@laurabairee) July 24, 2017

Is He Gonna Offer Souvenir Tickets? https://t.co/9YRwCV9Y99 — Otaku43ver (@davidvuong2002) July 24, 2017

Alright guys. I'm signing out of twitter for a bit. I need to just collect myself… — Bank Roll Bieber (@buckwheatbieber) July 24, 2017

Me after finding out Justin Bieber cancelled his Purpose World Tour pic.twitter.com/7HBpdGYNLA — fab_shay (@fabshayy) July 24, 2017

When Justin Bieber cancels his tour 5 days before you're supposed to see him. It's cool. 🙂🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/jjgl7FztOl — Sarah Galabeas (@sarahgalabeas) July 24, 2017

The cancellation will impact ticket holders of over a dozen upcoming concerts, including a Dallas show scheduled for Saturday. Bieber was also slated to play the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and shows in New York, Minneapolis, Boston, and Toronto before heading to Asia for a handful of concerts in Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.