Fans are having a hard time “moving on” since Justin Bieber announced on Monday that the remainder of his world tour would be canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates,” the star’s rep says in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday.
A specific reason for his decision was not provided. TMZ reported on Monday that a source said Bieber is “just over it.”
The reaction to the tour cancellation has been swift, with the twitterverse exploding with GIFs, memes and some angry tweets.
Other fans (and John Mayer) were understanding, pointing out that he might need a break after 18 months of a world tour.
Some injected humor into their reaction.
The cancellation will impact ticket holders of over a dozen upcoming concerts, including a Dallas show scheduled for Saturday. Bieber was also slated to play the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and shows in New York, Minneapolis, Boston, and Toronto before heading to Asia for a handful of concerts in Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.