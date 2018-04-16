Justin Bieber Punches Man Accused of Grabbing Woman's Throat at Coachella Party: Report

Justin Bieber‘s Coachella weekend had an alarming moment, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the 24-year-old pop star “punched a guy in the face and threw him against a wall” after seeing the man grab a woman “by the throat” at a party during the California music festival. (A rep for Bieber had no comment.)

The situation reportedly began when Bieber noticed the man enter the party, see the person he allegedly attacked, and go “ballistic.” When Bieber began “screaming” at the attacker to get him to stop, the man reportedly told him, “Go f— yourself.”

According to TMZ, the man “would not release his grip on her,” and Bieber intervened. After punching the man and pushing him against the wall, the woman was able to leave the situation, the outlet said.

The La Quinta Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the woman said Bieber was “involved in this incident,” but “no witnesses or statements have been received to confirm that Mr. Bieber was involved.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Spent More Than 100 Hours Getting Tattoos: ‘I Don’t Regret a Single One’

Natt Lim/Getty Images

According to a statement from authorities, “investigating officers responded to the residence where the alleged battery occurred but were unable to locate any witnesses or evidence of a battery.” Additionally, the woman “declined to press charges for the alleged battery and had no visible injuries at the time of police contact,” police said.

Patrick Schwarzenegger was also at the event, TMZ reports. A rep for Schwarzenegger did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though Bieber was not scheduled to perform at Coachella, he supported Walmart “Yodel Kid” Mason Ramsey, posing for selfies with the internet sensation at the music festival.