Justin Bieber Was a Proud Groomsman at Father's Wedding: 'Most Amazing Day,' Says New Stepmom

Justin Bieber couldn’t be happier or prouder to have been a part of his father Jeremy and new stepmom Chelsey Rebelo’s wedding.

A day after their destination nuptials in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Monday, the newlyweds shared official ceremony photos in which the pop star, 23, was front and center as he enthusiastically applauded and walked down the aisle dressed in groomsman attire with a white collared short sleeve, pink shorts, and color coordinated bow tie.

“Yesterday was the most amazing day ever. I married my best friend! I love you!” Rebelo wrote on Instagram while the groom simply captioned the same picture, “Family.”

Though Selena Gomez was not present in the official pictures, she was in attendance with the “Sorry” singer, whom she has been dating on and off since 2010.

Sources told PEOPLE that Justin flew to Texas on Sunday to pick up Gomez, 25, on the way to the Caribbean.

Wedding attendees Dr. Rita Kilislian and Taylor Smith, as well as Rebelo’s twin nieces Destinee and Desiree, were pictured celebrating with Gomez as seen in a selfie on the big day.

The Montego Bay getaway comes after Justin and Selena were recently spotted celebrating Valentine’s Day together at church and, later, at the Montage in Beverly Hills.

“They celebrated a romantic Valentine’s Day. They had been apart for a couple of days and seemed happy to be reunited,” an insider said.

They may not officially be back on, but Justin and Selena are still seeing each other — but keeping their dates low-key. They’ve been photographed multiple times together including riding bikes, heading to dinner and attending church.

“Justin is still very happy. They have had quiet date nights at home and outings to local, low-key spots. They are still catching up and just enjoy hanging out,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They have learned from past mistakes and are not putting any pressure on each other. Things are much different and more mature.”