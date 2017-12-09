Justin Bieber Pledges to Use His 'Resources' to Help Those Affected by California Wildfires

Justin Bieber wants those affected by the devastating and deadly California wildfires to know that he’s here to help.

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, Friday, where he pledged his support to those in need.

“I’m going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution,” Bieber said in the video. “Obviously I’m not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities.”

He continued, “Fundraisers or whatever we can do. I’m going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and everyone who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be okay. ”

He followed up his message with a post letting his followers know where they could donate supplies to those impacted — including new and used clothes, blankets, pillows, sheets, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, baby formula, board games, toys, food items, water, and more.

Since Monday, more than 141,000 acres have burned in the raging wildfires across multiple counties, ABC News reported, and L.A.’s notoriously traffic-dense freeways have either been shut down or clogged with cars as residents evacuate. As of Friday, almost 8,700 firefighters were still fighting the flames, the outlet reported.

Thus far, one person died in a rollover crash while trying to evacuate the area as thousands attempted to escape in the dark, CNN reported.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were faced with a new blaze in Bel Air, a wealthy neighborhood famous for being home to many celebrities. As of now, the homes of Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Beyoncé and JAY-Z are under threat of being affected by the fires. Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner and Harrison Ford have homes that may also be in danger if the flames spread.

Many celebrities and their families taken to social media to announce their evacuations as high winds from Santa Ana fueled flames this week. Lionel Richie went on Twitter to announce he was canceling a scheduled performance Wednesday to move his family to a “safer place” to escape the fire.

Chelsea Handler tweeted early Wednesday morning to announce she was evacuating her Los Angeles-area home, and also took the opportunity to make a dig at President Trump.

“Just evacuated my house,” she wrote. “It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times.”

Ariana Grande‘s mother and brother Frankie, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof and Paris Hilton also detailed their evacuations.