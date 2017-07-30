Justin Bieber Hits Up Hollywood Hotspot Nobu After Hitting Paparazzo with Truck Outside Church

Justin Bieber isn’t shying away from the spotlight — despite his headline-making week.

After canceling the remainder of his Purpose World Tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances” and hitting a photographer with his car, the “Sorry” singer dined at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

Bieber dressed down for the outing, sporting bright yellow shorts — merchandise from his called-off tour — with a black T-shirt that showed off his inked arms.

The singer announced on Monday that he decided to cancel the remainder of his Purpose World Tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Insiders close to Bieber’s camp told PEOPLE the 23-year-old singer is “okay for now,” but is “super exhausted” from his previous tour dates and the extensive travel that comes along with his scheduling.

“He’s been going to church and has been hanging out with his church crew. He’s super exhausted though,” a source told PEOPLE of Bieber’s current state. “He actually does like being on tour, but he’s been touring for 18 months straight and it takes a toll.”

“Being more spiritual and attending church is how he finds his energy and focus again,” added a friend of the singer, who is a member of New York City’s star-studded Hillsong Church congregation.

While leaving City Church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night, Bieber hit a paparazzo with his car.

According to a source on the scene, Bieber was trying to drive away from the church but a slew of photographers was at the end of the driveway. “He tried to scare away the paparazzi but as he neared the group, he accidentally hit one of the photographers who was in his path,” the source told PEOPLE.

Photos taken at the scene show Bieber got out of his car to check to see if the victim, photographer Maurice Lamont, was okay.

On Thursday, Lamont gave his version of events via Instagram, straight from his hospital bed.

“Hanging in there everybody … Hour before my birthday hits, I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Isn’t that something? He’s a good kid, though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him though ’cause there’s no way he could see over the front — the slope it was on,” he wrote. “But like I said: He got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen. Hopefully everything works out here. Getting ready to go into X-ray right now!”