Justin Bieber and his buddy BloodPop are back together for a new song, appropriately titled “Friends,” which dropped on Thursday.

The dance-driven track marks the reunion of musicians fans will recognize from Bieber’s hit “Sorry.” BloodPop (a.k.a. Michael Tucker) co-produced “Friends” with Skrillex, while “Sorry” co-writer Julia Michaels returned for this new, upbeat number.

Bieber teased new music on Sunday with a cryptic tweet, which was then followed a day later with a birds-of-a-feather-esque image touting the collaboration.

Can we still be friends — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 13, 2017

New music. Thursday noon pic.twitter.com/xUOsYoqQce — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 14, 2017

Bieber announced in July the cancellation of his Purpose world tour due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a statement at the time. The 23-year-old pop star opened up in an Instagram letter to the fans in August.

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he wrote. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

In a way, Beliebers can think of “Friends” as a consolation prize. Listen to the track above.

