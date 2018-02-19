Justin Bieber’s Underwear Is on Display at a New Museum in the Singer's Hometown

An exhibition dedicated to Justin Bieber has opened in the singer’s hometown of Stratford, Ontario – and it features a pair of his underwear.

Titled Steps to Stardom, the exhibit launched at the Stratford Perth Museum on Sunday, Feb. 18, and runs until Dec. 31. It features various Bieber memorabilia on display, including stage outfits, running shoes, a personal letter from Michelle Obama and the aforementioned underwear.

“We’re very excited about this exhibit and helping to share a fascinating story about a hometown hero who’s gone on to remarkable achievements,” representatives for the museum have said in a press release. “We’re grateful to Justin and his family for supporting what we wanted to do and allowing us to share a piece of their lives with the world.”

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Shows off His Inner Rocky

“The quirkiest item we have is a pair of Ellen underwear, a take home gift after appearing on the [Ellen DeGeneres] show,” John Kastner, general manager of the Stratford Perth Museum, told Billboard.

Find out more info here.