It may be too late to say sorry for his past wrongdoings, but Justin Bieber admits he never wants to spend another day locked up.

The “2U” singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a few stills from when he was taken into custody more than three years ago.

“Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain,” he captioned the photo.

Never say never, but luckily the photo is not recent. Rather, it’s a shot from his Miami Beach DUI arrest in January 2014 after admitting to police he had been smoking marijuana and taken prescription medication.

The 23-year-old pop star settled the case back in September 2014, pleading guilty to misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest without violence charges — rather than the original driving under the influence charge — and agreeing to take an anger management course and make a $50,000 charitable donation, in addition to paying court-ordered fines. The plea agreement did not call for any jail time.

And 2014 wasn’t the best year for Bieber’s driving record — he was also arrested that September after he crashed his ATV into a minivan driven by paparazzi in his native Canada, which ended in a physical altercation.

Although Bieber seems remorseful for his bad decisions over the years, he told GQ in 2016 that he doesn’t regret too much.

“Everyone when they start growing up realizes, ‘Man, I did some dumb s— when I was younger,'” he explains. “It’s not just me … If I could go back I wouldn’t really change much.”

Focusing on his music and keeping out of trouble with the law in recent months, Bieber is currently wrapping up the European leg of his Purpose tour before he returns to the states to serenade his fans.