Justin Bieber is currently busy soaking up the sun with a very important woman in his life — his formerly estranged mom Pattie Mallette.

Documenting the pair’s tropical getaway, Mallette couldn’t help but gush over the “amazing” person her son is becoming.

“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” she wrote alongside a sweet picture of the singer nuzzling up to her in front of their breathtaking surroundings.

“I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering … something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom,” the proud mother continued, before adding, “Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?”

And just in case it wasn’t clear from that one photo just how gorgeous Mallette’s surroundings were, she also shared some additional photos of the “heaven on earth” location the pair were visiting — though neither has disclosed where, exactly, they are.

While Bieber has yet to share a photo with his mother on his social media pages, the 23-year-old “Sorry” singer did post a silly snapshot from their time together on Wednesday, featuring himself smiling while holding onto a palm tree.

“Now I know what Love is,” he captioned the goofy photo.

Bieber and Mallette were estranged for two years, as the pop star’s public behavior went increasingly off the rails.

In 2015, Bieber told Billboard their relationship was “pretty nonexisting. I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust … it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

Opening up to PEOPLE about how her son was doing these days, Mallette previously revealed that “I think he’s just keeping his focus on God and really trying to figure out what counts and what matters.”

She also added that she’s proud of how he’s trying to find a way to balance his life with the constant pressures of fame. “I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that balance,” she explained. “I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him.”

And although Mallette didn’t go into any specifics about her son’s rekindled relationship with Selena Gomez, she said that having love in his life keeps him more grounded, especially with someone like the “Wolves” singer, who cares deeply for him.

“I think anyone with real love in their life is more grounded,” said Mallette. “I think there’s so much confusion sometimes and facade in this Hollywood world, and so it’s important for us to find the ones that truly care and stick with them.”