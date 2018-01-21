Justin Bieber's Mom Broke Her Foot on the First Day of Their Tropical Vacation

Justin Bieber’s mom didn’t let an injury get in the way of making the most of a sun-filled vacation with her son.

The “Sorry” singer’s formerly estranged mom Pattie Mallette revealed on social media that she didn’t have much time to enjoy their mother-son trip to the Maldives before breaking her foot.

“Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation 😦 but there are worse places to be hurt ;). Of that I am sure,” she wrote on Saturday, adding that almost all the pictures she was able to snap of their getaway “are foot pics lol !”

She added, “I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed.”

Mallette also shared a couple snaps of the many baths she took while on vacation, explaining that lounging in a tub was one of the few activities her injury would allow her to do.

But these weren’t just regular baths. In each of the photos, the surface of the water was decorated with beautiful flower arrangements featuring heart and smiley face designs — and one which wished Mallette would “Get Well Soon.”

“I couldn’t do much else so I sure enjoyed the baths! I don’t think I could live without a tub. Scroll through I posted a few of my favs! #vacation” she wrote.

Documenting their time together, her 23-year-old son posted a picture of the pair enjoying their surroundings on his Instagram, which he chose not to caption.

Mallette also took some time out of their vacation to gush over the “amazing” person her son is becoming.

“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” she wrote on Friday alongside a sweet picture of the singer cuddling up to her in front of their breathtaking surroundings.

“I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering … something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom,” the happy mom continued, before adding, “Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?”

Bieber and Mallette were estranged for two years, as the pop star’s public behavior went increasingly off the rails.

In 2015, Bieber told Billboard their relationship was “pretty nonexisting. I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust … it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

Opening up to PEOPLE about how her son was doing these days, Mallette previously revealed, “I think he’s just keeping his focus on God and really trying to figure out what counts and what matters.”

She also added that she’s proud of how he’s trying to find a way to balance his life with the constant pressures of fame. “I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that balance,” she explained. “I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him.”

And although Mallette didn’t go into any specifics about her son’s rekindled relationship with Selena Gomez, she said that having love in his life keeps him more grounded, especially with someone like the “Wolves” singer, who cares deeply for him.

“I think anyone with real love in their life is more grounded,” said Mallette. “I think there’s so much confusion sometimes and facade in this Hollywood world, and so it’s important for us to find the ones that truly care and stick with them.”