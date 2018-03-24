Justin Bieber Involved in 'Minor' Car Crash in L.A.

Justin Bieber was involved in a minor car accident on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a “minor two vehicle traffic collision occurred at about 8:49 last night at Sunset and Weathlery.”

“There were no injuries and there was no report taken. The parties exchanged info and left the location,” the spokesperson added.

It is unclear who was at fault for the crash.

Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A video that appeared to show the aftermath of the minor accident was shared on social media following the collision.

”Just watched Justin Bieber get into a car crash. this is the epitome of living in LA. i love u and hope ur ok @justinbieber,” the social media user captioned the video, which appeared to show the “Sorry” singer talking to the driver of the other vehicle before leaving to go back to his own car, which appeared to be mostly undamaged.

This isn’t the first time the 24-year-old singer has been involved in a car accident.

In 2017, Bieber hit a paparazzo with his car after leaving a church service in Beverly Hills.

Lt. Scott Dowling of the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE at the time that the victim, identified as Maurice Lamont, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

A source close to Bieber also told PEOPLE at the time that “Justin was surrounded by paparazzi leaving church services and accidentally grazed or came into contact with one of the paps surrounding his truck. To say he ‘ran over’ or ‘hit’ the guy is misleading and an overstatement and implies something much more grave than what happened.”