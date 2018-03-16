Justin Bieber Shows His Faith While Supporting Friend Patrick Schwarzenegger at His Movie Premiere

Justin Bieber returned to the red carpet on Thursday for the Los Angeles premiere of pal Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s new movie, Midnight Sun.

The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer arrived at the ArcLight Hollywood multiplex for the event a little after 7:30 p.m., walking the carpet in black sweatpants with yellow stripes down the side and a matching black sweatshirt with the phrase “‘Fear of God” printed in white letters across its back.

He also joined Schwarzenegger and a few other friends for a cuddly group photo.

It’s the first time Bieber’s posed for photographers on the red carpet since canceling his tour back in July due to “unforeseen circumstances,” though Bieber has appeared at functions like the 67th Annual NBA Celebrity All-Star Game back in February.

It’s also the first time Bieber has attended an event since news broke that he and on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez were taking a breather from their relationship.

Justin Bieber Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber Shutterstock

After posing for pictures, Bieber headed inside the theater to watch Midnight Sun — which stars Schwarzenegger as a teen who falls for a girl with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight (Bella Thorne).

He appeared to like the movie too, smiling after it was over with Schwarzenegger and Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend Abby Champion by his side and proudly telling onlookers, “Let’s talk about the kissing scenes!”

Bieber then hit up the official afterparty, staying out at the bash until after midnight.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Justin Bieber, and friends Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, news broke that Bieber and Gomez were hitting pause on their well-publicized reconciliation.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” the Bieber source told PEOPLE, another insider confirming the two were never “officially” back together. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

The entertainers were spotted attending the same church service separately on March 7, with an onlooker telling PEOPLE they did not sit together inside. Gomez appeared to be in high spirits and was seen hugging a pal goodbye before leaving.

Though the exes had been spending plenty of time together since Gomez, 25, split from The Weeknd last fall, the insider insists they have yet to define their relationship.

“His relationship with Selena is really different [this time],” a source previously told PEOPLE about the pair, who first dated in 2010 for several years. “They’re not putting pressure on themselves. They have both been through a lot since the last time they dated so they’re getting to know each other again.”