Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson Are Having the Weirdest Feud Ever

Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson couldn’t be further from one another on the music spectrum, and now it appears that distance translates to real life, too.

The two singers are on opposite sides of a bitter battle that kicked off when Bieber began using Manson’s image on the front of a 2016, $195 Barney’s T-shirt — the phrase “Bigger Than Satan… Bieber” embroidered on the back.

Designed by Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, the shirt (which can be purchased from Hot Topic without the Bieber reference for just $19), was said to be created with Mason’s permission.

“Thank you Marilyn Manson for signing off on the ‘Bigger than Satan’ x Justin Bieber tee,” Lorenzo wrote on Instagram in July 2016. “Thanks for understanding our approach and re-interpretation of your vision. Never would of thought printing on my vintage T-shirt collection would take us this far.”

The only problem was, Manson apparently never signed off on the T-shirt — and wasn’t happy to see the shirt on Bieber when they met for the first time.

“He was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt,” Mason, 48, told Consequence of Sound in a new interview published Wednesday.

It wasn’t just that Bieber was wearing the shirt — it’s what he said to the goth rocker.

“He said to me, ‘I made you relevant again,’ ” Manson recalled, adding that the 23-year-old “Love Yourself” singer had taken credit for the idea of using Manson’s image on the merch. “Bad mistake to say to me.”

“He was a real piece of s— in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson added. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘Yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re d— height on me, okay? Alright? So stand down, son.”

As punishment, Manson said he’d sing his hit song “Beautiful People” with Bieber at an upcoming concert, lying.

“I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do ‘Beautiful People.’ He believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid.”

Manson says he eventually “took all the proceeds from those shirts from him,” claiming that Bieber and Lorenzo “didn’t even fight.”

“They were just like, ‘Yea, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money,’ ” Manson recounted.

Representatives for Bieber didn’t immediately respond when asked for comment.

Heaven Upside Down, Manson’s new album, drops Oct. 6.