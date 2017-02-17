Justin Bieber Being Investigated After Allegedly Head-Butting a Man: Police

Police are investigating an incident in which Justin Bieber allegedly head-butted a man on Saturday at popular West Hollywood restaurant Serafina Sunset.

According to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to a “battery report call” around 2 a.m. and were told by a witness “that he saw Justin Bieber get into two separate altercations with two bartenders.”

The witness claimed he “broke up the fights and asked Mr. Bieber to leave,” but the singer refused, according to the statement. Then, “a few minutes later, he saw Mr. Bieber arguing with a patron, when Mr. Bieber suddenly head-butted the patron,” adds the release.

Bieber, 22, allegedly left the restaurant before police arrived, and the victim — who did not have any “visible marks” from the altercation — refused medical attention and did not want to file a police report, say police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident “to gather information and evidence in case the victim is desirous at a later date,” says the Sheriff’s Station.

A rep for the singer did not respond to a request from PEOPLE for comment.

Caroline McBride, a spokeswoman for the Serafina Restaurant Group, released a statement to PEOPLE, saying they knew “very little” about the incident.

“We can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police,” the statement read. “We always have a pleasant experience with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”