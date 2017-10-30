Justin Bieber Spotted Out Hiking in L.A. Amid News Ex Selena Gomez Has Split From the Weeknd

Justin Bieber was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday — the same day he was photographed grabbing breakfast and attending church with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The pair’s get-together came just one day before PEOPLE confirmed that Gomez has split from her boyfriend of 10 months, the Weeknd.

Despite the breakup, an insider said that Gomez and Bieber — who dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015 — are not back together.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” the source said. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

Of Bieber and Gomez’s Sunday meet-up, another source told PEOPLE, “Justin lost touch with Selena for a while, but they are communicating again.”

“He visited her at home last week,” the source said. “They spent a few hours together as friends. He was very worried after learning about her kidney transplant. He is so relieved that she is doing well.”

It’s been a challenging year for Gomez, who revealed in September that the reason she quietly stepped back from her career over the summer was because she was recovering from a kidney transplant.

Bieber and Gomez officially stepped out as a couple in February 2011 after months of dating quietly.

A source told PEOPLE at the time of their eventual breakup, “With them being apart so much it got complicated. She had some trust issues. It’s not easy, but the relationship needed to end.”