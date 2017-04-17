Justin Bieber Alleged Head-Butting Case Dropped By Police: Report

Justin Bieber will reportedly not face charges for a February incident during which he allegedly head-butted a man at a West Hollywood restaurant, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, Bieber’s lawyers refused a sit-down between the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the singer. The victim – who, according to a previous statement from the department, did not wish to press charges – further allegedly stopped responding to inquiries from authorities, said TMZ.

The department said in their February statement about the incident that police responded to a “battery report call” around 2 a.m. at restaurant Serafina Sunset. There, authorities were told by a witness “that he saw Justin Bieber get into two separate altercations with two bartenders.”

Bieber was asked to leave by the witness but refused, according to the statement. The witness said that “a few minutes later he saw Mr. Bieber arguing with a patron, when Mr. Bieber suddenly head-butted the patron.”

The 23-year-old was no longer at the restaurant when police arrived, said the statement. Further, the victim had no “visible marks” and refused to file a police report, as well as receive medical attention.

The department said at the time that they were gathering information about the incident in the event that the victim decided to press charges at a later date.

Caroline McBride, a spokeswoman for the Serafina Restaurant Group, said in a statement to PEOPLE in February that they knew “very little” about the incident.

FROM COINAGE: What Is The Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not A Dance Move)

“We can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police,” the statement read. “We always have a pleasant experience with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”