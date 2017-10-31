Justin Bieber Is ‘Happy’ Selena Gomez Is Single — Because He Wants to Win Her Back

Justin Bieber has his sights set on the same old love.

Fans are still mourning the end of Abelena, but the “Sorry” singer is “happy” about Selena Gomez‘s recent split from The Weeknd, a source close to Bieber tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Justin is happy Selena is single. He hopes to regain her trust so they can get back together,” says the source.

While an insider previously told PEOPLE the exes are not back together despite spending quality time together over the weekend, the Bieber source says the entertainer, 23, would love nothing more than to rekindle their romance.

“They have so much to catch up on,” says the source. “They dealt with things separately this year that made them different people. It wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together.”

Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, dated on and off from 2011 to 2015 and got into an Instagram spat last summer after Bieber flaunted his new relationship with Sofia Richie on Instagram.

According to multiple sources, Bieber reached out to the “Wolves” singer after learning about her kidney transplant.

“It seems their relationship now is very different,” says the source of their friendship. “Justin is certainly a much better person. He would be a better boyfriend, too.”

After news of her breakup with The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) broke on Monday, Gomez headed out for a bike ride with a friend and surprised some young fans at a local basketball court.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” the insider previously said about their split. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them. It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”