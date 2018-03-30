Justin Bieber Buys Snacks and Water for the Homeless in L.A. After SoulCycle Class

Justin Bieber is taking some time to help out the homeless amid his break from Selena Gomez.

After finishing up a SoulCycle class on Wednesday, the 24-year-old pop star was seen chatting with several homeless people in Los Angeles, as first reported by TMZ.

“Justin brought drinks to a few homeless people he keeps seeing when he goes to his cycle class,” a source tells PEOPLE about Bieber, who was seen passing out Barnana snacks and bottles of water.

“He talked to them for a while. He wanted to know their story. He asked where they are from and if they needed something,” the source continues, adding that Bieber “knows he is very fortunate, and he wants to help if he can.”

While Bieber has also spent his break with Gomez hanging out with model Baskin Champion, who is the sister of his close friend Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s girlfriend Abby Champion, a pal of the “Sorry” singer previously told PEOPLE that Bieber still wants to make things work with the “Wolves” singer.

“He isn’t dating. He thinks and talks about Selena all the time,” the friend said. “The chapter with her is definitely not finished.”

Earlier this month, an insider confirmed the exes — who first dated in 2010 and reunited last fall after Gomez’s split from The Weeknd — had hit pause on their reconciliation.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” said the insider, adding that “it doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine again soon.”

Gomez, who has spent the break traveling with her friends in Sydney, Australia and hitting back at body shamers, has made staying happy and healthy her number one priority.

“She’s just trying to enjoy herself and is spending quality time with her friends,” a source close to Gomez previously told PEOPLE. “She’s happy and healthy and isn’t focusing on the negativity.”