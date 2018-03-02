Justin Bieber was speeding into his first day of being a 24-year-old!

After riding around Los Angeles in his baby blue Lamborghini, the singer celebrated his birthday with friends on Thursday by renting out the indoor kart racing venue MB2 Raceway in Valencia, California.

Though Selena Gomez was not in attendance, Bieber appeared to have a fun time as he was also joined by his formerly estranged mother Pattie Mallette.

“Justin celebrated his birthday with friends from church, including pastor Carl Lentz,” an insider tells PEOPLE.

“Justin treated everyone to a fun afternoon. He rented limos to take everyone to the raceway. Justin was in a great mood. He celebrated for several hours,” the insider adds.

Justin Bieber hugging his mother Pattie Mallette BACKGRID

Wearing a purple patterned collared sweater and low slung denim pants, Bieber was spotted giving his mom, who was sporting a medical boot, a warm embrace outside the building where the celebrations were taking place.

Before go-karting, the birthday boy was seen wearing the same outfit at the London Hotel in West Hollywood enjoying a meal with his longtime manager Scooter Braun.

Gomez has yet to step out with Bieber for his birthday on Thursday but she did give a sweet shout-out to him on social media.

“March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” the “Wolves” singer, 25, wrote along with a photo of herself laughing and pointing to a photo of Bieber to celebrate his big day.

Gomez also posted — then quickly deleted — a photo of blue and black balloons with a silver “24” Mylar numbers that also included a wall of Polaroid selfies of the on-again, off-again pair.

Other A-listers who wished Bieber a happy birthday include pals Chance the Rapper, Ellen DeGeneres, John Mayer, Gomez and even Star Trek icon William Shatner.

The night before, Bieber spent the last moments of his 23rd year attending a church service at the Saban Theatre in L.A. A source told PEOPLE he arrived separately from Gomez, who has been a frequent worship companion as of late.