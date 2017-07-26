Justin Bieber is taking some time to love himself.

On Monday, a rep for the singer, 23, revealed the singer was canceling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour “due to unforeseen circumstances“; following the announcement, Beliebers around the world unleashed tweets voicing their frustration.

Now, a friend of Bieber is explaining why the “Sorry” singer needed a break from his grueling schedule on the road.

“He didn’t feel like he could give the rest of the tour as much energy as his fans deserve,” says the friend of Bieber’s decision to call it quits. “He is a perfectionist and didn’t want to disappoint fans with some half-ass performance. He thinks his fans deserve and should expect the same performance at the end of the tour as in the beginning. He just didn’t have that passion right now. He is truly exhausted.”

Concurs another insider: “He checked out. It was a long, long run for him.”

Bieber toured his Grammy-nominated Purpose album for about 18 months before pulling the plug.

“It’s a mental exhaustion that very few people understand,” adds the friend. “It seems very fair, although understandably disappointing to his fans, that he canceled the rest of the tour. It’s a mature way of saying, ‘Sorry, I need to focus on my own health for a bit.’ It wasn’t an easy decision for him. He has had this feeling before though and knows he has to just take a break from performing. It doesn’t mean he will never tour again — of course he will. He loves touring. Let the guy rest, and he will come back even better.”

As for how Bieber is spending his down-time these days?

“Being more spiritual and attending church is how he finds his energy and focus again,” adds the friend of the singer, who is a member of New York City’s star-studded Hillsong Church congregation.

Indeed, a source previously told PEOPLE, “He’s been going to church and has been hanging out with his church crew.”

Per the initial press release from Bieber’s rep: “Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”