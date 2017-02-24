Justin Bieber Explains His ‘Pee Pants’ Stain: ‘Water Spilled on My D— Area’

Justin Bieber has had his fair share of accidents in public — most of them involving high-profile falls while on tour.

So when the 22-year-old pop star was seen walking down the streets of West Hollywood, Los Angeles on Thursday with a giant wet stain on the crotch of his designer sweatpants, the Internet obviously just assumed Bieber had peed himself. (Yes, #JustinPeeber was a thing.)

But the “Love Yourself” singer has a totally reasonable explanation.

Late in the evening on Thursday, Biebs set the record straight about the source of the stain. “Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d— area,” he tweeted.

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

While most celebrities might have been peed-off about the embarrassing photos, Bieber has a good sense of humor about it.

“Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!” he added.

He also took to his newly reinstated Instagram to joke about the photos, posting a meme comparing his soaked sweatpants to the wet pants Adam Sandler rocked in Billy Madison.

“You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants,” Bieber wrote — quoting the scene from the 1995, in which Sandler pretends to pee his pants to so that school bullies will stop teasing another kid who actually did pee his pants.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Says the Weeknd’s Music Is ‘Wack’ Following Selena Gomez Romance Rumors

Bieber is apparently a big fan of 1990s comedies. On Valentine’s Day, he quoted 1994’s Dumb and Dumber on his Instagram Story — admitting he didn’t have “Somebody to Love” for the romantic holiday.

“I got no food, I got no job, our pets heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!” he said, adding his own spin to highlight his single status.