Justin Bieber Gets Serious About the Real Meaning of Easter — Then Gets Silly in Bunny Glasses

Although Justin Bieber reminded fans that Easter “is not about a bunny,” he wasn’t afraid to have some fun with a pair of rabbit-themed glasses on the holiday.

The 24-year-old singer, a devoted member of the star-studded Hillsong Church, wasn’t about egg hunts or Easter baskets this year. Instead, he shared a message on Instagram about the holiday’s true meaning.

“Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it’s a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!” he said in a screenshot of a note on his phone, written in all caps. “I believe this happened and it changes everything!”

He continued, “I am set free from bondage and shame I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly for where I am how I am who I am.”

Bieber simply captioned the post, “Happy easter.”

Just a couple of hours later, however, Bieber appeared to have changed his mind on the holiday’s fluffy mascot.

“Remember when i said easter isn’t about bunnies… well i lied,” he captioned a selfie in which he’s wearing glasses complete with rabbit ears and whiskers. The pop star also held a small stuffed animal rabbit for a series of silly photos.

After canceling the remainder of his Purpose World Tour last July, Bieber turned to the Hillsong Church as well as his pastor Carl Lentz for support.

“Justin has a really deep faith, and he truly loves God,” a source told PEOPLE in August. “He has found a church family that accepts him and loves him for who he is, not for his fame or money.”

The insider also added that the church has been instrumental in helping him make the right choices. “Justin needs a church that will say, ‘We love you, we accept you, but you need to tone down some of your behavior,’” the source said. “He also needs someone to remind him – actually we all need someone to remind us – that it’s not all about you.”