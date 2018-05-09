Justin Bieber Says 'Don't Be Fooled' By Celebrities' 'Glamorous Lifestyles' on Social Media

Justin Bieber doesn’t want his fans to “be fooled” by the “glamorous” lifestyles of celebrities that are showcased on social media.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old pop star penned a note on Instagram explaining that the lives of A-listers are no better than everyone else’s.

“Hey world that glamorous lifestyle you see portrayed by famous people on Instagram don’t be fooled thinking their life is better than yours,” the “Let Me Love You” singer wrote.

“I can promise you it’s not!” he continued.

Bieber has previously used social media to share his thoughts on certain topics.

In April, Bieber, who is a devoted member of the star-studded Hillsong Church, talked about the true meaning of Easter in a message on Instagram.

“Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it’s a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!” he said in a screenshot of a note on his phone, written in all caps. “I believe this happened and it changes everything!”

He continued: “I am set free from bondage and shame I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly for where I am how I am who I am.”

Bieber simply captioned the post, “Happy easter.” However, not too long after sharing his message, the star appeared to have changed his mind on the holiday’s fluffy mascot.

“Remember when i said easter isn’t about bunnies… well i lied,” Bieber captioned a selfie at the time, in which he’s wearing glasses complete with rabbit ears and whiskers.