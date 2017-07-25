The Sudden Purpose Tour Cancellation and More of Justin Bieber's Most Controversial Moments

THE TOUR CANCELLATION

On July 24, 2017, Bieber's rep announced through a statement that the remainder of his Purpose World Tour dates would be canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months," the statement continued. "He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates."

The statement provided little explanation as to the exact reasoning behind the cancellation, sparking major backlash from the Beliebers. A source told PEOPLE that Bieber is "super exhausted," adding, "He actually does like being on tour, but he’s been touring for 18 months straight and it takes a toll."

"I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome," Bieber told TMZ when the outlet caught him out and about in California after the announcement. "Sorry for anyone who feels disappointed or betrayed, it's not my heart or anything. And have a blessed day."

Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, added in his own statement, "On behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again."