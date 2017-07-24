Justin Bieber is moving on from his Purpose world tour, the singer announced on Monday.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts,” the star’s rep says in a statement on Monday.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The cancellation will impact ticket holders of over a dozen upcoming concerts, including a Dallas show scheduled for Saturday. Bieber was also slated to play the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and shows in New York, Minneapolis, Boston, and Toronto before heading to Asia for a handful of concerts in Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.

A specific reason for his decision was not provided, and a rep for Bieber did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment. TMZ reported on Monday that a source said Bieber is “just over it.”

Fans were quick to share their displeasure with the situation on social media.

Justin why!!!!!! Why did you do it why did you cancel your tour!!!!!! I was suppose to see you the 23rd😫😩😩😩😰😰😢😰😥😰😢😢😰😢😢😢 #JustinBieber — Tierny⭐️⭐️ (@jerseygirl93) July 24, 2017

Sleeping at night knowing #JustinBieber canceled his tour 😭 pic.twitter.com/22asuPXfO2 — ΞCTO1 (@DJECTO1) July 24, 2017

obviously i still love him with everything in me but rn i just wanna smack him but as long as he's healthy.. still wanna cry #justinbieber — alessia (@alessia6261) July 24, 2017

Is Justin Bieber gonna start trending because he failed his fans once again? #JustinBieber #PurposeTour #JUSTIN — Belinda 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@belinda_tbh) July 24, 2017

twelve days. twelve more days until my dreams came true. twelve more days until my heart would be content. twelve. more. days #JustinBieber — Lyndsie Jace (@LyndsieJace) July 24, 2017

twelve more days and my happiness has just been shattered right in front of my face by the person i love #justinbieber #purposetourcancelled — Lyndsie Jace (@LyndsieJace) July 24, 2017

I DON'T WANT MY MONEY BACK I JUST WANT TO SEE THE LOML 💔💔 @justinbieber #JustinBieber #PurposeTour — Mariah Garcia (@MariahGar) July 24, 2017

I'm pissed bro!!! I've been waiting since JANUARY to attend to my very first JB concert. feel better @justinbieber though😔. #justinbieber pic.twitter.com/dcRKlAaLsp — The Wests (@itsnoriwest) July 24, 2017

I'm so heartbroken right now. Please, no one talk to me about this. I can't handle it right now. #JustinBieber — Erika🐱🖤👑 (@erikadifferttt) July 24, 2017

The Purpose tour marked Canadian pop star’s third world tour; the extended jaunt kicked off on March 9, 2016 in Seattle and took Bieber all over North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. His performances in the first half of 2017 alone raked in $93.2 million, according to concert tour trade Pollstar.

The decision comes after China’s ban of the singer for “bad behavior.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com