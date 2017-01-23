Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd's Music 'Whack' After He's Spotted Kissing Selena Gomez

Not everyone thinks The Weeknd is a starboy.

Just weeks after the Canadian singer was photographed kissing Selena Gomez, the pop songstress’ ex Justin Bieber had some harsh words about The Weeknd’s music.

Asked by a TMZ cameraman if he’d listen to The Weeknd outside of Delilah in Los Angeles on Friday, Bieber replied, “Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song.”

He added, “That s— is whack.”

Bieber, 22, and Gomez dated on-and-off for several years, starting in 2011. Though the pair seemed to be getting along in early 2016 after Bieber posted several throwback photos from their romance, things blew up in August during the “Sorry” singer’s relationship with Sofia Richie.

After Bieber asked fans to stop writing negative comments about Richie on social media, Gomez wrote on a photo posted by her ex, “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – It should be special between you two only.”

Despite apologizing, things took a turn for the dramatic, with Bieber accusing Gomez of cheating and using him for fame.

Gomez, 24, took a career hiatus shortly after, eventually returning to the limelight in November.

She and The Weekend’s romance is “new” a source told PEOPLE after their Giorgio Baldi outing, adding that it was “nothing serious.”

Bieber wasn’t the only star to react negatively to the new pairing. The Weekend’s ex Bella Hadid – whom he split from in November after a year and a half of dating – is “hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” an insider told PEOPLE.