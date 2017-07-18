Justin Bieber Chats and Dabs with Fans During Surprise Visit to California Children’s Hospital

Some young patients at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County got a surprise Monday when Justin Bieber stopped by to chat, take photos, and, in one case, dab.

“Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said,” one girl wrote on Instagram, where she also posted photos from the visit. “This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever.”

In pictures posted on social media, Bieber’s seen posing with and hugging patients.

July 17: Justin with a fan at a children's hospital in Orange County, California. #justinbieber #bieber #california #jb #purposetour A post shared by HQ Bieber News (@hqbiebernews) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Bieber is currently on the Purpose World Tour, which resumes for a North American leg July 29 in Arlington, Virginia.

Aside from touring, he’s also appeared on three songs this summer, including DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” and Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” remix, both tracks that have hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com