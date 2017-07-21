Too Late to Say Sorry: Justin Bieber Has Been Banned From China Because of His 'Bad Behavior'

Justin Bieber is no longer welcome in China.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture has banned the pop star from performing on its mainland because of his “bad behavior” both on and off stage.

The ban is being called necessary to “purify” the country’s entertainment industry, but the bureau indicated it was not permanent in hopes that the 23-year-old singer may improve his behavior and stay out of trouble with the law.

“We sympathize with your feelings. Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol. We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage,” the country said in a statement translated by Variety after a user of the bureau’s website requested a “detailed explanation of why Justin Bieber is not allowed to come to China.”

“His inappropriate manner has caused public discontent,” the statement continues. “In order to regulate the market order of show business in China and purify the market environment, it was decided that performers of inappropriate behavior will not be welcomed.”

The Canadian singer is not allowed to perform in mainland China as part of his Asia “Purpose” tour in September. However, he is still expecting to serenade fans in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.

“We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public,” the statement adds.

The “Sorry” singer — who toured China back in 2013 – joins a hefty list of musicians like Bob Dylan, Miley Cyrus, Oasis, Maroon 5, JAY-Z who have also found themselves blacklisted over the years.

And this isn’t the only mishap Bieber has gotten into with Asia.

While touring the country in 2013, he offended many Chinese after he was captured on camera being carried up to the Great Wall of China by Chinese bodyguards.

And in 2014, he caused distress among the people on social media after posting a photo of himself visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo — a shrine that honors fallen warriors and pays tribute to convicted war criminals, but is seen as a symbol of Japan not being sorry for its empire’s past in China and South Korea.

After removing the photo and issuing an apology, the Chinese remained outraged, with the foreign minister’s spokesperson issuing a statement saying he hope Bieber left the shrine with “a clear understanding of Japan’s history of invasion and militarism, and of the source of Japan’s militarism.”