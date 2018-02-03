Justin Bieber 'Very Supportive' of Selena Gomez Following News She Completed Treatment: Source

Justin Bieber is standing by Selena Gomez after it was revealed she sought treatment for her mental health.

“Justin and Selena are doing great,” a Bieber source tells PEOPLE, just days after it was revealed Gomez had recently sought treatment in New York City for depression and anxiety.

“Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time,” the source continued. “Justin realized that he needed to change, reached out for help and is doing very well.”

“The same [goes] for Selena — the second she doesn’t feel well, she seeks help,” the source explained. “They have both hugely matured. Justin is very supportive of Selena feeling her best.”

The source also revealed that the pair “are happy to be back together in LA now” and that “Selena seems very happy.”

On Thursday, a source close to Gomez confirmed the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer had completed a two-week treatment program after feeling “like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions.”

The entertainer reportedly stayed on-site at the center and underwent therapy, ate healthy meals and took Pilates and meditation sessions.

“She came back feeling very empowered,” said the source. “She feels and looks great. She’s still working on new music and is excited about it.”

The source also added that Gomez’s on-again beau, 23, was supportive of her decision to seek treatment but “she did this for herself.” The star was spotted cheering on Bieber at his hockey team on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“After all the noise that happened over the holidays, she felt like she needed this,” the source explained. In December, multiple sources told PEOPLE Gomez was not currently speaking to her mom Mandy Teefey.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has taken a break to focus on her health. In 2016, she also stepped away from the spotlight and sought professional treatment after suffering from “anxiety, panic attacks and depression” as side effects of her lupus.

Gomez — who underwent a kidney transplant with an organ donated by her longtime friend Francia Raisa last summer — has gotten increasingly candid about her struggles with mental health and the challenges she’s faced growing up in the spotlight.

In her first public appearance after her career break, Gomez got emotional onstage at the American Music Awards when thanking her fans for their unwavering support.

“I think it’s safe to say that all of you know my life whether I like it or not. I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside,” she told the audience. “I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.”