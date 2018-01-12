A Comprehensive List of All the Hits 'Issues' Singer Julia Michaels Wrote for Other Artists

Julia Michaels burst onto the scene in 2017 with her super-relatable insecurities anthem “Issues.”

The breakout track earned the nascent pop star two “Big Four” nominations at the 60th annual Grammy Awards: best new artist and song of the year. But long before Michaels, 24, became a household name, she was Top 40’s secret songwriting weapon.

The Iowa-born, SoCal-bred sonic wunderkind began writing music as a teen. And by 2013, her knack for relatable lyrics and earworm hooks earned Michaels her first hit, Fifth Harmony‘s “Miss Movin’ On.” To date, she’s crafted 16 Hot 100 singles for other artists, many of which she cowrote with her songwriting “husband” Justin Tranter.

“Sometimes an artist will come in with an idea or a concept or something and we’ll help them figure it all out, or sometimes they’ll just talk and we’ll hear something that they say and are like, ‘Ah, that would make a great song!’ and we’ll just kinda mold the song around our conversation,” Michaels says of her A-list collaborators, which include Demi Lovato and Pink. “It all depends on who we’re with that day.”

Below, a comprehensive collection of all of Michaels’ hits.

1. Fifth Harmony: “Miss Movin’ On”

Year: 2013

Album: Better Together EP

Peak Chart Position: 76

Year: 2013

Album: Stars Dance

Peak Chart Position: 27

Year: 2015

Album: Haiz EP

Peak Chart Position: 30

Year: 2015

Album: Purpose

Peak Chart Position: 31

5. Justin Bieber: “Sorry”

Year: 2015

Album: Purpose

Peak Chart Position: 1

6. Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky: “Good for You”

Year: 2015

Album: Revival

Peak Chart Position: 5

7. Selena Gomez: “Hands to Myself”

Year: 2015

Album: Revival

Peak Chart Position: 7

Year: 2016

Album: Glory

Peak Chart Position: 86

9. Fifth Harmony feat. Fetty Wap: “All in My Head (Flex)”

Year: 2016

Album: 7/27

Peak Chart Position: 24

10. Gwen Stefani: “Used to Love You”

Year: 2016

Album: This Is What the Truth Feels Like

Peak Chart Position: 52

11. Gwen Stefani: “Make Me Like You”

Year: 2016

Album: This Is What the Truth Feels Like

Peak Chart Position: 54

Year: 2016

Album: Last Year Was Complicated

Peak Chart Position: 14

Year: 2017

Album: One More Light

Peak Chart Position: 45

Year: 2017

Album: ÷

Peak Chart Position: 49

15. Selena Gomez: “Bad Liar”

Year: 2017

Album: Fetish

Peak Chart Position: 20

16. Justin Bieber & BloodPop: “Friends”

Year: 2017

Album: *single

Peak Chart Position: 20

BONUS — 17. Julia Michaels: “Issues”

Year: 2017

Album: Nervous System

Peak Chart Position: 11

For more on the 60th annual Grammy Awards, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere. The Grammys air live from New York City Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.