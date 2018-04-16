Julia Michaels Once Turned Down Performing at Coachella: ‘I Was Too Nervous’

Julia Michaels’ set at Coachella this year was lit — literally. Part of her show-stopping performance included some complicated pyrotechnics that wowed revelers at the desert fest.

PEOPLE spoke with the “Issues” singer, 24, at the Amex Platinum House at The Parker Hotel, just ahead of her exclusive concert for platinum card members. Although the star, who was nominated for two Grammy awards this year, had attended Coachella before, this was her first time performing for the thousands of excited fans on the headliner’s stage.

However, Michaels admits that it was not her first offer. “Two years ago, Zedd asked me to perform with him on the main stage at Coachella,” she reveals.

Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: A Comprehensive List of All the Hits ‘Issues’ Singer Julia Michaels Wrote for Other Artists

However, she didn’t feel ready to accept the invitation at the time. “I’m so nervous and terrified, I cannot do that,” Michaels recalls feeling. She credits her ability to perform this year to her personal growth. “Two years ago I couldn’t even bear the thought of performing on stage. These years have been huge for me in terms of confidence and finding myself.”

She sees her manager as the person who makes her feel most confident. “She’s just a beautiful, incredible, determined, and driven person and I’m inspired by that.”

John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: From Reba’s Hilarious Jokes to Carrie’s Memorable Performance: The Best Moments from the ACM Awards

Besides her manager, the Idaho-born singing sensation was thrilled to be working alongside Kygo on stage at Coachella. As for her fellow performers, Michaels confesses that she loves the lineup.

“I think it’s become more and more eclectic every year,” she says of the festival. “I love how much it feels like a community. The food, music, and outfits are always amazing and I love the vibe.”

After her performance at The Platinum House, Michaels jetted off to Las Vegas for another performance with Keith Urban at the 2018 ACM Awards. “It’s going to be wild but I’m not worried about it,” she says.