Rapper Juelz Santana Arrested After Reportedly Bringing Loaded Gun to Newark Airport

Juelz Santana turned himself into police early Monday after fleeing Newark Liberty Airport on Friday when a loaded gun was discovered in his luggage, according to reports.

The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is LaRon James, fled the airport after a firearm in his carry-on bag was detected by an X-ray at the security gate, NorthJersey.com reports. Santana then “retreated from the security checkpoint area without his belongings … in a taxi,” according to court documents obtained by the outlet, adding that he abandoned the .38-caliber handgun along with his driver’s license and two bags.

Santana turned himself into Port Authority police around 1 a.m. Monday, department spokesman Joe Pentangelo told NJ.com. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a weapon on an aircraft, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drugs.

TMZ adds that the entertainer was also booked on an “unspecified federal warrant.”

Port Authority police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment. A rep for Santana did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Juelz Santana Fernando Leon/Getty

According to NJ.com, Santana is prevented from carrying a gun because of a conviction in 2013 for manufacturing and selling drugs.

A criminal complaint obtained by the outlet stated that Santana “paced the area nervously and requested that several individuals screen his bag expeditiously because he was going to miss his flight” leading up to the incident.

The “There It Go (The Whistle Song)” singer was scheduled to perform at San Francisco’s The Grand Nightclub on Saturday night, but the show was canceled, according to NorthJersey.com.

The outlet adds that Santana is due to appear in federal court in Newark at 2 p.m. on Monday.