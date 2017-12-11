Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has apologized for kicking a female photographer during a concert, sending her to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at Los Angeles radio station KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas on Saturday. In a video that the photographer for Shutterstock, Chelsea Lauren, posted on Instagram, Homme can be seen kicking her camera as he crosses the stage while playing.

“Thanks to Josh Homme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER,” Lauren captioned the footage. “Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!?”

The photographer told Variety that the act was “obviously very intentional,” saying that the44-year-old musician was even smiling before the unprovoked attack.

“Josh was coming over and I was pretty excited, I’ve never actually photographed Queens Of The Stone Age before, I was really looking forward to it,” she told the outlet. “I saw him coming over and I was shooting away. The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard. He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face.”

Lauren added, “He continued performing, I was startled, I kind of stopped looking at him, I just got down and was holding my face because it hurt so badly.”

Thanks to Josh Homme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!? #joshhomme #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #qotsafamily #concertphotography #musicphotographer A post shared by Chelsea Lauren (@chelsealaurenla) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

Though she also photographed Thirty Seconds To Mars and Muse that night, she ultimately headed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment of her injury. She later posted on Instagram that she had a sore neck and a bruised eyebrow along with feeling nauseous after returning home.

Lauren claims several people, including a social worker from the hospital who viewed the video, encouraged her to file a police report, which she has said she intends to do.

“I feel like if I don’t do anything, he gets to kick people in the face and not get in trouble because he’s a musician,” she said. “That’s not right.”

Homme took to the band’s social media pages with a video message apologizing for his actions.

“I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total d—,” he said into the camera. “I’m truly sorry and I hope you’re okay.”

The rocker continued, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them, and I apologize for that to you. I want to be a good man but I think last night I definitely failed at that.”

In an earlier written statement, Homme said he was “lost in performance” when he kicked Lauren’s camera.

Homme reportedly exhibited other unusual behavior during the show. According to Lauren, he cut his own forehead with a knife.

At Sunday night’s Acoustic Christmas, headliners The Killers brought photographer Rob Loud onto the stage. When Loud initially demurred, singer Brandon Flowers promised, “I’m not going to kick you in the face.” Flowers said, “I just want to tell you to tell all of your friends that you’re welcome here, and at any Killers concert, you’re safe and you’re respected,” before they embraced.

Flowers dedicated the next song after that to all the photographer, saying, “They make us look good! We need to take care of these people.”