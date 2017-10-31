Josh Groban ‘Shaking’ as He Recounts Harrowing NYC Terror Incident from ‘Half a Block’ Away

Josh Groban and his dog were just half a block away from the incident that left at least eight dead in New York City Tuesday.

N.Y.C. officials announced that a truck rammed into people on a bike path before slamming into a school bus several blocks from the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least eight dead and more than a dozen injured.

Groban, 36, was on the scene at the time and took to Twitter immediately following the incident to recount the harrowing details.

“Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown F—,” the Tony nominee said in the first of a series of tweets. “I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-19 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.”

“I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting,” continued Groban, who later added: “Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere.”

Once Groban got “far enough away” to safety, he tweeted, “I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD.”

One person is in custody and no suspects are outstanding, according to the NYPD. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared the incident an “act of terror,” and police sources described a suspect as a man in his early 30s.